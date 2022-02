Posted at 11:58 PM, Feb 12, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All games below are FHSAA state regional semifinals. Class 6A

Ponte Vedra 1, Chiles 0 Class 3A

Bolles 1 (W), Maclay 1 (Bolles wins on penalties)

Pensacola Catholic 4 (W), Florida High 4

Class 2A

Port St. Joe 1, St. John Paul II 0

