Rush Propst being treated for COVID-19, pneumonia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — According to Titletown High creator Jason Sciavicco, former Valdosta and Colquitt County High football coach has been taken to the hospital for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

***Important*** @PropstRush was taken to the hospital yesterday with COVID and pneumonia. He needs all the prayers we can give. Please take a moment and say a prayer for him, Stefanie and his family. 🙏🏻 — Jason Sciavicco (@JSciavicco) September 23, 2021

The tweet Thursday was followed by a statement by Propst's wife Stefanie.

"We appreciate all the prayers and messages we've received. Over the last 13 years, I've seen Rush become a better Christian, a better husband, and a better father to our children. His Lord and Savior and family have come first in his life. I am praying as hard as I ever have. Not being able to be by his side right now is the hardest thing I've ever had to endure in my life. Please continue to pray for my husband and I can't wait to have him come home soon." Stefanie Propst

Propst was first featured on Sciavicco's show on MTV called "Two-A-Days" while he was still at Hoover High School in Alabama. More recently, Sciavicco featured Propst as part of a docuseries that followed along with the VHS Wildcats during their 2020 football season, called "Titletown High".

Propst was the head coach of the Colquitt County Packers from 2008 to 2018 and the Valdosta Wildcats from 2020 to 2021.

The 63-year-old coach overcame a bout with stage four throat cancer in 2011.