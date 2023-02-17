Robert F. Munroe Day School announces new varsity football coach

Robert F. Munroe Day School announced Michael Gaines as the new varsity football coach on Thursday.

According to Munroe, Gaines brings a wealth of experience due to playing in the NFL for seven years and coaching at both high school and college levels.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Gaines join our school community and lead our football program," said Anthony Piragnoli, the Munroe Athletic Director. "Michael's experience as a player and coach at the highest levels of football, combined with his dedication to developing student-athletes, makes him the perfect fit for our program."

The new varsity coach has reportedly already begun working with the team in preparation for their upcoming season.

Gaines said he's excited to work with student-athletes and help them reach their full potential on and off the field. "I am honored to be the new varsity football coach at Munroe," said Gaines. "We will work hard to build a culture of excellence and a program that the entire school community can be proud of."

According to Munroe, the NFL retiree attended Florida High School where he earned his first team all-state recognition as a junior and senior, becoming a highly recruited student athlete by division one colleges and universities. Gaines was the first player from his high school to participate in the Florida vs. Georgia High School All-Star Game and was rated the number one tight end in Florida, Munroe says.

According to Munroe, Gaines attended the University of Central Florida after high school, where he was later drafted in the 7th round of the 2004 NFL draft to the Caroline Panthers. Before retiring in 2010, Gaines played for the Carolina Panthers for four years and later played for the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Munroe says for the past 12 years, Gaines began his coaching career, holding previous coaching experience at Cypress Creek High School, Olympia High School and Arkansas Tech University.