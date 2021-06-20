Rim to Rim showcase brings exposure to girls basketball in Big Bend, Southern Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an effort to bring more attention and exposure to high school girls basketball here in the Big Bend and southern Georgia, Leon high school head girls basketball coach Bruce Daniels and his staff came up with a way to put college coaches and prospective student-athletes all into one place.

That idea turned into the first annual Rim to Rim showcase event. An action packed day of basketball from inside the gym at Florida High School, allowing high school athletes who may not get as many chances to play in front of college coaches the very opportunity to do so. Colleges in attendance included Albany State, Valdosta State and Tallahassee Community College to name a few. And after the success of Saturday’s event don’t be surprised if more and more high school programs begin to implement their own showcase events like this moving forward.

“The sensible thing was let’s get these kids in one location and get college coaches to come to one location and we can solve both problems," Daniels told ABC 27. "The kids get to be seen, the coaches get to see the kids. And for Tallahassee, the Big Bend and the Panhandle it’s a great opportunity for both to take place.”

“I was really excited because it was a really good opportunity for my girls to come down and be able to have an opportunity to play in front of college coaches," added Thomas County Central head girls basketball coach Stacy Masten. "I think honestly, events like this need to be presented in other places and towns.”

