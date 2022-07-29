Rickards hurdler signs with Indiana Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Competing at the collegiate level was something Rickards high school hurdler Kolin Brown always wanted to do. He has the chance to do so now as Brown signed his letter of intent Thursday to compete for Indiana Tech, an NAIA university in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

For Brown, it's a moment a long time in the making, and one he's excited about.

"I'm really thankful. I thank God for allowing me to be here actually and for my parents for sticking by my side," he said. "I looked at their track reviews, and their races and I saw they were a pretty good school. I feel like they can get my times down and I can get better doing track."

Brown said he plans to study biology.