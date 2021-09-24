Rickards High School dedicates blue turf field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The blue turf is official at Rickards High. The Raiders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday night for their new field. The turf was not easy to come by. They had to get permission from Boise State to play on blue turf, as the University has a federal trademark for "the color blue as applied to artificial turf." But everyone has said the wait has been worth it, and now, it's here to stay for athletes to come.

"It's kind of like that pair of tennis shoes you got and nobody has them and you get a chance to showcase it? We're strutting right now," said athletic director Claudette Farmer. "To be an alum, and to see where we've come from, and to have coached here, it's really awesome and really special."

Since parking and seating are limited at the field right now, there are no plans to play a varsity game on the new turf just yet.