Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Rickards girls hoops tops Florida High in Wednesday night hoops

For the first time since 2019, the Rickards girls basketball team beat Florida High Wednesday night, 49 to 29.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:40:15-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since 2019, the Rickards girls basketball team beat Florida High Wednesday night, 49 to 29.

"I think that we're finally coming together," said Rickards head coach Chariya Davis. "We have a young team, and I was like whenever we realize and finally put it all together, I think we can be a really good team, so in this moment, this time and the last couple games, I think we've been really coming together as a team, and we just haven't beat them in a while. We came out with a little fire."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming