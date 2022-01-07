Rickards girls basketball tops rival Godby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rickards girls basketball team topped Godby 53-17 Thursday night. The Lady Raiders are a young, but talented squad, and one that continues to grow as the season rolls on.

"Our Christmas trip to Jacksonville and to Georgia, I think they had time to bond and come together," said head coach Chariya Davis."Ever since that trip, we're finally on the right track. We're getting a lot of experience at a young age and hopefully, it'll pay off down the road."

Rickards returns to action Friday when they host PK Yonge.