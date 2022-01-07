Watch
Rickards girls basketball tops rival Godby

The Rickards girls basketball team topped Godby 53-17 Thursday night. The Lady Raiders are a young, but talented squad, and one that continues to grow as the season rolls on.
"Our Christmas trip to Jacksonville and to Georgia, I think they had time to bond and come together," said head coach Chariya Davis."Ever since that trip, we're finally on the right track. We're getting a lot of experience at a young age and hopefully, it'll pay off down the road."

Rickards returns to action Friday when they host PK Yonge.

