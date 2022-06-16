Watch
Rickards girls basketball player, track and field standout signs with Ave Maria University

Posted at 7:03 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 19:03:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you ever saw the Rickards High girls basketball team this year, you'll remember McKenzi Lyons. The senior led nearly every statistical category for the Lady Raiders. Her hard work has paid off, as Lyons will compete in not just basketball, but also track and field at Ave Maria University, a NAIA University in south Florida. She said to have this opportunity is not something, she takes for granted.

"Originally it was basketball," she said. "The track coach also saw me so double wham. I'm excited. It's been a long journey so I'm glad to see what I can do at the college level and see how I compete there and get better and be a better person. I'm here now!"

Lyons said she will compete in all the throwing events when it comes to track.

