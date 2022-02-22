Rickards' Daniel Donaldson-Fountain signs with Rend Lake College baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On a gorgeous Monday afternoon at Tom Brown Park, Daniel Fountain inked his commitment to play baseball at the next level. Signing with Rend Lake College in Illinois.

Surrounded by family, friends and coaches who helped get him to this point, Fountain decided to sign his NLI in the very place his love for baseball blossomed. And for him it truly was a full circle moment. One that he hopes to create inspiration from.

“Manifestation is real because I remember I used to be in centerfield visualizing myself with hundreds of thousands of people watching me from the stands," said Fountain. "And just inspiring young children and young people to always be the best version of yourself. And always go after your dreams.”