Rickards celebrates signings of three boys basketball players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rickards High School boys basketball team is never short of talent, and that was reinforced Wednesday when three Raiders signed letters of intent to continue their sport at the next level.

Shareed Ross will play at Hillsborough Community College, Kent Carroll is headed to Kansas to play for Tabor College, while Chase Hudson will suit up for Community Christian College, and for the trio to continue the rich tradition of Raiders playing at the collegiate level is exciting to see.

"Rickards has been represented pretty well in the collegiate basketball field," said head coach Eli Bryant. "We've have players that played at power five level, NAIA level, and Division II level. We've been blessed at Rickards since I've been here."