Rickards celebrates four track and field commitments Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday was a big night for the Rickards track and field team. The Raider boys celebrated their first Region Championship in school history at their banquet, but they also celebrated four of their athletes who will compete at Virginia State University next season, a Division II program that's making the jump to Division I.

Gabriel Miles, Jalen brownlee, and Jordan Guice are all mid-distance guys, while DJ Johnson's specialty is the high jump and the long jump.

Congrats and good luck!