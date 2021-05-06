Rickards boys track and field look to make history with team state title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rickards boys track and field team did something they'd never done before until this year, and that's win a regional championship. They're not finished yet though. The high school state meet is Friday and they want to finish on top.

The Raider guys enter Friday's state meet with a lot of confidence. Head coach John Butler said if they take care of business, they have a good shot to win the program's first team state title.

He also has high hopes for the ladies, who have done their part to put this program on the map this season as well. The Raider boys finished state runner-up in 2019. They're looking to build off that in 2021, and representing the blue and gold is what it's all about.

"At the beginning of the season, we set one goal and that was to win a state title," said Butler. "Every week we've been knocking out our goals as far as going through districts. We were district champs, regional champs, so there's one more task left."

"We are definitely know known for track and field. This is what we do," said junior Kaseem Ibraheem-Washington. "When you think of track, you think of south Florida. Miami. We have just as many dogs we do up here as they do down there."

Rickards competes Friday in the Class 3A state meet.