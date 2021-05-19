Rickards baseball duo, Florida High soccer standout sign scholarships Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rickards senior baseball players Will Brown and Lawrence Steed have played together since they were 12. They're both off to play college ball, but now, they will be on opposite sides of the field.

Brown is staying close to home and will play for Florida A&M, while Steed is Jackson State bound. The two will get very familiar with each other in the SWAC.

Tuesday was a special day for both, now, they're ready to face off against each other for the first time in a while.

"We talked about it a little bit, but we'll never see what it's truly like until we actually play each other," said Steed of playing against each other. "It's been kind of cool to see how we've grown up and matured and everything, so it's really cool."

"I've been playing with Steed since I was about 12," added Brown. "We've been through so much; high school ball, Babe Ruth, everything and to be here with him today is just really special."

At Florida High, the Seminole boys soccer team recognized Cole DuBois Tuesday, who will take his talents to Ave Maria. DuBois signing in front of his family and friends, and said he is ready to take the next step.

"I'm just really thankful to be in this position and all the people that have helped me get to hear, it's very special," he said. "It was definitely a big challenge to get out there and show off my skills with this tough times. I'm just thankful to get through it."