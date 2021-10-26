Revenge on the mind for Lanier County softball ahead of state tournament

LAKELAND, GA. (WTXL) — Revenge is a dish best served with victory.

“Especially after that second game. Our morale was down and we came back the third game. It was the best feeling ever," says catcher Stefie Gano.

“It was one of our most competitive games this year so far," adds left fielder Emily Ann Livingston.

“I loved it. Every bit of it," shortstop Lucy Spikes said.

That was the reaction following Lanier County’s game three win over Commerce in the second round of the GHSA playoffs that punched their ticket to the state tournament in Columbus. Head coach Scott Ray attributes his team’s fight, to their unwavering commitment to one another.

“This team right here has great chemistry. Every girl gets along. Before each game they all go to someone’s house. They’re all in for one another," Ray told ABC27.

And that bond is ever so apparent when the Lady Dawgs take the field. It becomes a mentality for Lanier County and it’s going to be the 'x-factor' that separates them from the rest of the pack this upcoming week.

“Our biggest thing in our locker room is what kind of teammates are you going to be? So if you strike out or make an error, what’s the next girl going to do for you," Ray added.

Beyond the dugout, this community has rallied behind the Lady Dawgs long before they made it to a state tournament.

“It’s really a great feeling to have the community behind your back knowing that they’ve been there for us since we were little. Watching our games and coming out for rec ball," Livingston says. "And now as they watch us grow we’re starting varsity players and we’re going to Columbus, we’re going to the big thing for Lanier County.

Lanier's first game is Thursday morning at 9 a.m. against Crawford County.