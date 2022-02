Posted at 11:45 PM, Feb 08, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS Trenton 1

Lafayette 5

*Lafayette will travel to Christ's Church Academy for the regional semifinals on Friday 2/11 CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS Florida High 1

PK Yonge 4 Providence 1 (4)

Maclay 1 (3) CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS South Walton 4

Wakulla 0 CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lincoln will face Ponte Vedra on Wednesday 2/9

