Regional play begins for boys basketball teams in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dixie County 39

Madison County 76

*Madison County will travel to Bradford for the regional finals on 2/22

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Munroe 39

St. John Paul II 35

*Munroe will travel to NFEI for the regional semifinals on 2/22

North Florida Christian 48

Crossroad Academy 66

*Crossroad Academy will host St. Joseph Academy for the regional semifinals 2/22

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Maclay 39

Florida High 68

*Florida High will host Windermere Prep for the regional semifinals 2/22

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Gadsden County 41

Santa Fe 66

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Godby 49

Mainland 46

*Godby will travel to Riverside for the regional semifinals 2/22

Rickards 46

Pine Forest 50

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lincoln 47

Fleming Island 53