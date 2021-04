PELHAM, Ga. (WTXL) — The Pelham High School football team is on the hunt for a new head football coach, again. The Hornets recently hired former Valdosta offensive coordinator Shawn Sutton, but on Monday, Pelham City Schools Superintendent Floyd Fort announced that Sutton was resigning to do "unforeseen circumstances."

The post went on to say that Floyd is "committed to employing the very best candidate available for the position." There is no word on the timeline of hiring a new head coach.