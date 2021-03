CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — Dondrial Pinkins is coming home. After six seasons at Pelham High School, Pinkins was announced as the new head football coach at Mitchell County, his Alma mater, on Tuesday.

This is Pinkins' second stint at Mitchell County. His first head coaching job was with the Eagles, where he won a Region title in 2010.

Pinkins won three Region titles with Pelham, and led the Hornets in back to back state semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2019.