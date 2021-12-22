Patience and hard work leads to Division I scholarship for former Chiles punter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A happy day in the Capital City, as punter and Chiles grad, Trey Wilhoit signed with Eastern Illinois. Wilhoit's story is pretty incredible, as he didn't start punting until his junior year of high school.

After high school, he stayed in Tallahassee, went to community college and worked on his craft. He earned a scholarship to Dodge City Community College, where he was the nation's number one punter this season, earning All-American honors.

It took a lot of time, patience, and hard work to get to this point, but now Wilhoit is a Division I athlete.

"It's still kind of unreal to think that I went from no attention at all to signing papers in front of all the kids that I kick with," he said Wednesday. "To be going D1 is kind of surreal and I'm pinching myself every day still thinking about it."