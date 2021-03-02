Cairo girls basketball prepares for first elite eight matchup with Pickens

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — When the Cairo girls basketball team hits the court Wednesday night against Pickens in GHSA AAAA elite eight they'll be on the doorstep of a monumental accomplishment. A win locks in the Syrupmaids first final four appearances under head coach Daphne McClendon.

A fitting continuation for a season filled with excellence. The 16-1 Syrupmaids have used a successful combination of leadership and tenacity to power their way through to Tuesday's matchup with Pickens High School. And while their gym is still unable to allow full capacity, they know the Cairo community is and has been fully behind them each and every step of the way.

“We have great support here. The kids in the school keep asking me if they can come to the game. We still have Covid-19 restrictions so we still can’t have everyone here. But the parents that come, the siblings that come they’re great, the fans are great," said Cairo head girls basketball coach Daphne McClendon. "And people out in the community they see the kids and they’re congratulating them and they’re stopping me and congratulating me. They just keep telling us to go after it, and to go get it.”

Cairo and Pickens tip-off Wednesday night at 5:30 from Cairo High School. The Syrupmaids haven't won a state title since 1982