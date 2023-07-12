North Florida Christian names Chris Hurt boys basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian School (NFC) announced Wednesday that Chris Hurt will be the school’s boys basketball head coach.

NFC added that Hurt will served as a full-time faculty member at the school.

Hurt previously was an assistant high school varsity boys basketball coach at North Florida Christian from 2016 to 2017.

He has also coached basketball in the AAU circuit and is currently coaching the News Balance Pro16 circuit.

His coaching career began in 2008 and has coached various high school sports, including basketball, cross country and softball.

Hurt, who has been a resident of Tallahassee for 13 years, played college basketball at Alice Lloyd College as a starting point guard for four years. He was also a captain of the Alice Lloyd men’s basketball team.

In high school, Hurt competed in baseball, basketball and cross country.

NFC noted that Hurt has trained athletes and his family attends and serves at Generations Church, where Hurt is a board member.

The Eagles posted a 16-11 overall record during the 2022-23 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) high school boys basketball season.

