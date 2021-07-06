North Florida Christian football taking advantage of summer workouts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Practice begins for fall sports teams in Tallahassee in less than one month, and for teams with new coaching staffs, these next few weeks of summer are critical to set themselves up for success this fall.

At North Florida Christian, new head coach Brent Hill knew the type of legacy he was inheriting when he took over the Eagles program this spring. He said they're changing up things both offensively and defensively -- and the guys have embraced the change and have worked hard this off season, and that's all he can ask for.

"The month of June, we worked harder than anybody," he said. "Today, I was very surprised with it being July 5th. I was expecting lower numbers obviously with the holiday, but our kids came in and worked hard. This group, I've been very pleased with their work ethic, their attitudes, and they've been very coachable."

August 2nd is the first day fall sports teams can practice in Florida. For football, that means non-contact. Contact can begin August 7th.