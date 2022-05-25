North Florida Christian falls short 4-1 in Class 2A state title game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian got on the scoreboard first in the class 2A state title game against Miami Christian. Garrett Workman pitched three shutout innings to get the contest started.

But the Victors offense woke up in a big way in the mid-innings putting themselves ahead and never looking back. The Eagles committed three errors, two leading to runs that ultimately ended their state title hopes in a 4-1 loss.

“When you get to a state championship game, and we’ve been to a lot of them. It’s usually 1-2, 2-1, 3-2, 1-0. And those plays defy the game. The teams that make fewer mistakes usually win," said head coach Mike Posey.

“It was a good year for us. No one thought we would do what we did and get that many wins. We just hung low, worked on ourselves and it turned out good,” adds pitcher Garrett Workman.