North Florida Christian baseball hopes tough slate helps them down the stretch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian baseball team played for the Class 2A state title last season, falling short in their quest for a fifth state championship. Fort Myers is the goal again this year, and with losing just three seniors off last year's squad this team has the experience to get there.

They've played a tough slate so far this season, but that's be design with the hope it pays off down the road.

"We have to see those types of players. That's what we saw in the state finals last year, so in the regional final last year, St. Johns Country Day had players like that and we fought, and scratched, and clawed and did what we had to do to win, so it really doesn't matter because the outcome is to outscore your opponent," said head coach Mike Posey. "We just have to have confidence. The schedule is little tougher, we're playing some pretty good teams, but we just have to push through that."

Few more weeks in the regular season, as district tournaments begin May 1st.