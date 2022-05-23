North Florida Christian baseball advances to Class 2A State Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — In a 5-2 win over the defending Class 2A state champions Out of Door Academy, the North Florida Christian baseball team advanced to Tuesday's state championship game.

Aiden Butler picked up the win on the mound for the Eagles as the timely hitting and capitalizing off of errors proved to be the difference.

“We hung together. We’re tough. It’s what we’ve been doing all season," said head coach Mike Posey. "We made the plays we needed to make when we needed them. We just got to do the same thing tomorrow.”

“Every time we get on the field I tell these players let’s go. And I have confidence in them to make the play behind me. Every time I go out to pitch," adds pitcher Aiden Butler.

NFC will take on top-seeded Miami Christian in the Class 2A state championship game. First pitch is at 4 p.m.