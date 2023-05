(WTXL) — District titles were on the line on Thursday night for a slew of baseball teams in our area, and a few walked away with a little hardware.

FHSAA - DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A-5

Wakulla Christian 5

Liberty County 4

Class 1A-6

Lafayette 9

Union County 8

Class 2A-1

St. John Paul II 1

North Florida Christian 11

Class 4A-2

Baker County 7

Wakulla 6

Class 5A-2

Columbia 9

Lincoln 0

Class 6A-2

Leon 7

Mosley 4

Regional action will now get underway next week.