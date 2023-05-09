NFC celebrates four during signing ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a happy signing day on Monday over at North Florida Christian, as the Eagles celebrated four athletes who are taking their talents to the next level.

Destiny Cohen is the first NFC cheerleader to be offered a scholarship at an HBCU, as she is headed to Florida Memorial. Carson Tyre, a force on the hardwood will be taking his basketball talents to the University of Mobile. Levi Harwell, long distance star for the Eagles is going to run for Florida College next year and on the diamond, Joey Ervin will be joining Daytona State.

Overall, it was a big day for the Eagles, and North Florida Christian athletic director Mike Posey says these colleges are getting some good ones.

"All of our kids should be prepared to go off and perform academically, we want our kids to be prepared physically, that's important but we also want them to be prepared spiritually, we want them to be prepared in every aspect of life," said Posey. "You know, God has a plan for them and we just want them to know what that is, just have to work hard and you know, hard work will pay off for them."

A day to celebrate, and the Eagles have done just that.