New Godby head football coach DeMario Jones lays out future for Cougars football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby Cougars formally introduced new head football coach Demario Jones and he even got to spend some time Friday afternoon talking with the players about his vision for the future of Godby football.

Coming from Southern Georgia and a native to Jacksonville, Jones is a football guy through and through. And he knows what it takes to build a winning tradition. Especially at a school like Godby. His hope is that he can merge what he’s learned coaching in Southern Georgia and bring that to the Big Bend. Establishing a nutrition program for his team is a cornerstone in that development. But like all good things in life. Jones told ABC 27 that even with the talent loaded on the Cougars roster, this is a process that will take some time. But he’ll be there every step of the way doing what’s best for the kids and this program.

“I want to be able to spend time with the kids. I don’t want to be bogged down with all the managerial duties that come along with this job. People will find out very quickly that I’m going to be up and moving around and that I’m going to help lead this program," Jones told ABC 27 What that looks like in the win column totally depends on when it’s time for that to come across. But we definitely have high expectations and want to be playing in the last game of the season. But that’s such a process. And you’ve got to follow the plan in order to even have a chance of getting there.”

Jones told ABC 27 that his ultimate goal is to raise around 50,000 dollars to help start that nutrition and development program along with getting some new equipment that will help return Godby to being one of the best football programs in the State of Florida ...