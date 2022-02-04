National Signing Day goes well beyond football at Florida High

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Florida High, National Signing Day wasn't just about football.

Four other athletes signed letters of intent alongside their two football peers, including soccer stand-out Madeline Kopka, who is off to Trinity Washington University. Keionna Mackey will play volleyball at Sante Fe, while softball players Stephanie Oaks is off to State College of Florida and teammate Rileigh Spinosa is headed straight up Thomasville Road to play for the Night Hawks at Thomas University.

"It's amazing. It was an experience and a great time and there are great coaches," said Spinosa about playing for the Night Hawks. "I'm excited. Just the environment, the girls, the coaches, and everything it made me feel very welcome at home. I'm right there. It literally is home for me."

KJ Colston signed with Fort Valley State and Jordan Gilley signed with Florida A&M football.