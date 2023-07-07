Munroe's Makhi Brown signs with Marion Military Institute

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Makhi Brown has been a constant name dropped in basketball highlights over the year, and now the Munroe product will hear his name at the collegiate level.

The guard signed with Marion Military Institute Thursday, a junior college in Alabama.

He said the recruiting process was a long one, but after taking his time, Brown said he feels like he's right where he's supposed to be.

"It's just exciting to finally get it over with," he said Thursday. "It's been a long summer and a long time thinking after the season. I'm just ready to go work. When I went down there, everybody was showing me love. The coaches and the players and stuff, they were just showing me love. That's how I made my decision."

Brown said he plans to study athletic training, so when he's done with sports, he's still involved with them.

