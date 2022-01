Posted at 11:12 PM, Jan 04, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Munroe Bobcats faced Leon Tuesday night on the road, picking up a win 65-52. The North Florida Christian boys basketball team hosted Wakulla Tuesday, winning 55 to 27.

