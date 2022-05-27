Munroe hoops standout signs with Edward Waters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — School is out for the summer, but we're still celebrating our senior student athletes. Munroe hoop star Deon Conyers is headed east to Jacksonville, where he'll play for Edward Waters, a Division II University that competes in the SIAC.

Of going there? He said it felt like home, and he knows becoming a Tiger was the right choice.

"When you go and put in all that work, you have in the back of your mind, are you going to get that far because only a little amount of people get that far," he said. "For me to get this far, it's an accomplishment. It is not explainable, it's really something you dream of everyday."

Conyers said he wants to major in Communications and minor in Digital Media.