Munroe girls basketball set for rematch in regional semifinals

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Just two Big Bend girls basketball teams remain standing in the hunt for a state championship, and one of them hails from Quincy. The Lady Bobcats from Munroe are gearing up for their regional semifinal date next week, and this is a program that is on the hunt for their first state title since 1994.

Up next? St. Johns Country Day, who beat the Cats by 17 in early December, but this time around, Munroe is expecting a much different result.

"We're going back to their place, so it's not going into a situation where we haven't been in the gym," said head coach Rod Mack. "We are familiar with the travel, so we are comfortable with being able to get on the road. All of our prep prior too, getting the rest that we need, we're used to that based on some out of town games we have played already. Being familiar with what they like to do consistently, will help us out a lot I think going into the second round."

The Cats face the Spartans in Orange Park on Tuesday in the Class 2A regional semifinals. In Class 3A, Florida High is at Providence for their regional semifinal match-up.