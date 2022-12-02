Munroe football ready to extend on already historic season

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — And then, there were four. Four high school football teams left across each classification in both Florida and Georgia this week.

For the first time ever, the Munroe Bobcats are in the state semifinals. They've made history, but they want more. This is a program that four seasons ago was a one win team, now, they're two wins away from a state championship.

For head coach Russell Ellington, it's the result of buy in and a lot of hard work. Munroe is on the road to face First Baptist Academy out of Naples Friday night, a good team with a lot of big recruits, but confidence is high, and the Bobcats are locked in.

"The thing we've been preaching here is the job is not finished," he said at practice this week. "You have two games left and it's a blessing to be here, but we don't want that to be the end all be all. We want to continue to push forward. We're going to have to paly hard, disciplined football. They're very good offensively, a misstep here or there and people will run wide open down the field. We definitely have to be disciplined and play hard nosed football."

Munroe's match-up with First Baptist Academy is set for a 7:30 kick in Naples.