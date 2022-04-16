Watch
Munroe celebrates signing of Ty'won Walker to Erskine College

The Munroe football team has made their name known in the state of Florida over the past few seasons. Ty'won Walker did a little bit of everything for the Bobcats, and on Friday that hard work paid off.
QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Munroe football team has made their name known in the state of Florida over the past few seasons. Ty'won Walker did a little bit of everything for the Bobcats, and on Friday that hard work paid off.

He signed a letter of intent to play football at Erskine College, a Division II program in South Carolina and he expects to make an immediate impact the moment he steps on the field for the Flying Fleet.

"For me when I went on the visit I felt at home, and I really gravitated towards that because I felt like that was a place I could compete," he said. "When I get there I plan on competing for a starting job. It's a rebuilding program and I feel like I can go there and be something special."

