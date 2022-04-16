Munroe celebrates signing of Ty'won Walker to Erskine College

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Munroe football team has made their name known in the state of Florida over the past few seasons. Ty'won Walker did a little bit of everything for the Bobcats, and on Friday that hard work paid off.

He signed a letter of intent to play football at Erskine College, a Division II program in South Carolina and he expects to make an immediate impact the moment he steps on the field for the Flying Fleet.

"For me when I went on the visit I felt at home, and I really gravitated towards that because I felt like that was a place I could compete," he said. "When I get there I plan on competing for a starting job. It's a rebuilding program and I feel like I can go there and be something special."

