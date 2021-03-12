Mitchell County football stand-out to play at Birmingham Prep

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — Thursday was an exciting day at Mitchell County High School, as Zaquavious Robinson made things official; he will be continuing his football career at Birmingham Prep.

He's the third Eagle to make this jump to Alabama in this class, as Robinson will join Quentavious Hunter and Darian Williams.

This day, an exciting one for this future Cardinal and Robinson notes he has been waiting for it for quite some time.

“It’s something that I’ve always looked forward too, like from playing football from middle school all the way through high school, me making it to the next level was a big thing for me to do and I did it," he said Thursday. "I got teammates that I’ve played with already before, I know how they play, they know how I play and I’m glad to be around guys that I can actually talk too, that should help me when I’m there. I feel great, ready to go work right now."