Mitchell County Boys and Girls Club holds special basketball camps with help of former pros

CAMILLA, GA. — Saturday, a busy afternoon in Camilla as the Mitchell County boys and girls club hosted a basketball camp with some pretty special guests on hand.

The headliners, Jumaine Jones and Ronald Blackshear. Two local guys who had great pro careers who are now teaching the game to the kids who look to follow in their foot-steps. More than 50 packed the gym.

growing the game of basketball. And for the adults just simply giving back meant more than anything to them.

They come in and help keep them off the streets. They learn the fundamentals of basketball just to give kids an opportunity to mingle with other kids. Because like myself we see the boys and the girls and it puts a fire in us to see the kids perform at the lower level and then one day at the higher level," says Mitchell County head girls basketball coach Derrick Harris. "You got probably 100 years of basketball plus in this gym. And for the kids to get this is very special.”

