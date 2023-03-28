Micahi Danzy breaks record in 400 Meters at FSU Relays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over the weekend, 12 high school records were broken at the FSU Relays on the campus of Florida State.

One of those, was in the boys 400 meter run as Florida High junior Micahi Danzy dominated the field and finished in a time of 46.16.

A record for Danzy, that means a whole lot.

"It feels good, you know especially with it just being my second 400 of the year, so you know it is getting me one step closer to my goals," said Danzy. "My dad went to Florida High so the Danzy's are just representing at Florida High. So my thing was to get out fast and finish strong, that's how I run."

Overall, it was a big weekend for Danzy and all of Leon County.