TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Meridian Park All-Stars 11, 12, and 14 and under teams were in Mississippi this week playing for a Dizzy Dean World Series title.

Good news, the 14's repeat as World Series champs, beating Tom Brown 3 to 2 thanks to a Michael Woods walk-off hit.

Woods was named tournament MVP. Other players on the All-Tournament team include Heath Couch, Noah Poole, Finn Francis and Colin Walsh.