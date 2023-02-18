Madison County's Zion Lamar signs letter of intent to play for North Carolina Wesleyan

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a happy Friday at Madison County High School, ﻿as the Cowboys celebrated Zion Lamar, who will be continuing his football career at the collegiate level.

Lamar was a force inside the trenches at Boot Hill, and on Friday, Lamar announced he is taking his talents to North Carolina Wesley, and he could not be more excited to be a Bishop.

"When I went down there, the coaches, it felt like the coaches who are here now, it made me feel like I could be there, and help my team win," he said. "Madison is built around football, so me going to play football is just leaving a legacy for the next group to step up. I just want to go and play football for four more years."