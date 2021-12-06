Madison County's Tommie House making most of second chance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you happened to catch our Friday Night Overtime coverage this past week then you saw just how dominant the Madison County Cowboys were on the road in Chiefland for the class 1A state semifinals. And that means you also saw senior running back Tommie House shred the Indians defense.

House not only tore it up on the ground and lit up the scoreboard for the Cowboys, but he also showed that there’s no place like the sidelines of Madison County’s football program to get a second chance at life. After the game Cowboys head coach Mike Coe had nothing but praises for his senior back and shined a light on the difficult journey he’s gone through to turn his life around.

“Tommie wasn’t with us last year and what a redemption story he is. He’s getting his life in order and he’s a part of something special here. He’s got a bunch of brothers right here. And he’s getting better, Madison County head football coach Mike Coe told ABC 27. "I mean earlier in the season some of those long ones he broke he’d trip and fall. At Chiles he probably broke three or four times and tripped. And now he’s picking those knees up and getting better at practice. And hopefully he can keep getting better one more week.”

“Last year I didn't even play. So this is my first year at running back. It’s a lot to take in," House said after Friday's game. "We got to go state. It’s my first time going to state and I'm a senior. So I gotta go get that state title.”

Madison County will rematch against Hawthorne, Saturday night at Gene Cox Stadium for the class 1A state championship. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

