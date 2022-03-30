Madison County High School to hire new football coach

Madison County High School has its new head football coach.

According to published reports, Dunnellon High School head coach Price Harris will be hired to the same position at Madison County High School.

#BREAKING: Per reports from Greene Publishing in Madison County, Dunnellon HC Price Harris will become the Cowboys' next coach taking over from former HC Mike Coe. Harris will leave the Tigers after 8 years with a 70-24 overall record. Harris is also an Madison Co. alum. #flhsfb — FloridaHSFootball.com (@FlaHSFootball) March 30, 2022

Harris is an alum of Madison County High School and had been the head football coach at Dunnellon since the 2014 season.

Harris also had head coaching positions at other high schools in Florida.

According to MaxPreps.com, Dunnellon posted an 8-3 overall record during the 2021 season and appeared in the 2021 FHSAA Class 5A State tournament.

Harris replaces Mike Coe, who was named head football coach at Georgia’s Coffee County High School last month.

Madison County posted an 11-3 overall record en route to the FHSAA Class 1A football state championship last fall.