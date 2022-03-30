Watch
Madison County High School to hire new football coach

Posted at 12:29 AM, Mar 30, 2022
Madison County High School has its new head football coach.

According to published reports, Dunnellon High School head coach Price Harris will be hired to the same position at Madison County High School.

Harris is an alum of Madison County High School and had been the head football coach at Dunnellon since the 2014 season.

Harris also had head coaching positions at other high schools in Florida.

According to MaxPreps.com, Dunnellon posted an 8-3 overall record during the 2021 season and appeared in the 2021 FHSAA Class 5A State tournament.

Harris replaces Mike Coe, who was named head football coach at Georgia’s Coffee County High School last month.

Madison County posted an 11-3 overall record en route to the FHSAA Class 1A football state championship last fall.

