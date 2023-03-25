Madison County football stand-out signs with Fort Valley State

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County football team is never short on talent, and on Friday was all about Jamie Hampton who was rocking his blue and gold.

Hampton is headed to Division II Fort Valley State, a place that he said felt like his hometown, a place where he could thrive. He said it was an early conversation that made all the difference.

"Fort Valley coach came down here and said I want you to come on a visit," he said. "When I got there I really felt comfortable there, like the culture there, it looked just like around here, open fields, everything like that, so I really felt comfortable, so that was what really made all of this happen. I wanted to find somewhere where I felt like home and where I could thrive and go up to the next level."