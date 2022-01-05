Watch
Madison County football brings in postseason honors

Postseason honors came down for Madison County on Monday, as Cowboy linebacker Keshaun Mitchell was named the Class 1A Player of the Year from the Florida Dairy Farmers and is now in the running for the state of Florida's Mr. Football.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Cowboy head coach Mike Coe was named 1A's Coach of the Year. Winners for Mr. Football and overall Coach of the Year will be announced Monday, January 10th.

