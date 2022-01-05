Madison County football brings in postseason honors

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Postseason honors came down for Madison County on Monday, as Cowboy linebacker Keshaun Mitchell was named the Class 1A Player of the Year from the Florida Dairy Farmers and is now in the running for the state of Florida's Mr. Football.

Congrats to @KeshaunMitchel2 on being named Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year! Well deserved honor for a player that not only plays the game the right way but is a model student and young man!#BootHillBaller |#MADCO |#CURDOG pic.twitter.com/iRs1syATAo — Madison County Cowboys Football✭ (@MadCoFball) January 4, 2022

Cowboy head coach Mike Coe was named 1A's Coach of the Year. Winners for Mr. Football and overall Coach of the Year will be announced Monday, January 10th.