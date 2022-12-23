Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — On the second day of the early signing period, Madison County Cowboy Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.

The defensive back told us Maryland's coaching staff is what sealed the deal, and now, he's ready to take the next step and represent his hometown at the collegiate level.

"I'd be happy to represent Madison County anywhere, but what's important about doing it at Maryland is that it's far away," he said. "People don't know about Madison, so I'll be able to represent. The program is on the rise, and I really want to be a part of that."

Akins told us he plans to major in psychology.

