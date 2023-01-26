Madison County baseball player signs with South Georgia State

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was a big day at Madison County High School, where Cowboy baseball player Parker Copeland signed his letter of intent to play baseball at South Georgia State College, one of the best junior college baseball programs in the state of Georgia.

Copeland said he's always wanted to play college baseball, so to have the chance to continue his dream is well worth the work it took to get here.

"It means a lot that I get to keep playing the sport I love," he said. "I didn't get it taken away from me early. Their baseball program is one of the top in the state, and I like their coaching staff. I think it'll be good for me."

Copeland said he's thinking about studying sport management.