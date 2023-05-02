Maclay's Sawyer Stone signs with Aurora

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday was a special day over at Maclay as the Marauders celebrated one of their own heading to the next level.

Sawyer Stone has been a force on the hardwood, and he helped lead Maclay to the Sweet 16 this past season. Now, he is off to Illinois, to join Aurora University, and to sign that Letter of Intent to make it official, was surreal.

"Since I started playing, I've always dreamt about playing basketball at the next level, whatever it looked like, D2, D3, D1 it didn't really matter," said Stone. "It's a great opportunity, I'm very thankful for Coach Christiansen and Aurora for allowing me to come and play for them."

A big day for Stone who says he is ready to get to Aurora to put his skills on display.