Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Maclay's Riley Karpinski signs to Clemson Track and Field program

Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 22:59:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a big day for Maclay’s Riley Karpinski. The accomplished pole vaulter signed her letter of intent to join the Clemson Tigers track and field program in the fall of 2022.

A milestone accomplishment that Karpinski credits to the support from friends, family and the Marauders coaching staff. And from the moment she stepped foot on campus, Riley knew exactly that being a Tiger is what she wanted to be.

“I just fell in love with the campus. And I was like this is strange, I really loved it. I’m going to email the coach. And he was like why don't you come and look at it. So I came back the next weekend to look at it and I fell in love," Karpinski told ABC 27. "The energy is absolutely incredible. I can see myself growing there and it has all the qualities that I want to be as a person.”

Riley plans on studying to be an occupational therapist while attending Clemson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming