Maclay's Riley Karpinski signs to Clemson Track and Field program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a big day for Maclay’s Riley Karpinski. The accomplished pole vaulter signed her letter of intent to join the Clemson Tigers track and field program in the fall of 2022.

A milestone accomplishment that Karpinski credits to the support from friends, family and the Marauders coaching staff. And from the moment she stepped foot on campus, Riley knew exactly that being a Tiger is what she wanted to be.

“I just fell in love with the campus. And I was like this is strange, I really loved it. I’m going to email the coach. And he was like why don't you come and look at it. So I came back the next weekend to look at it and I fell in love," Karpinski told ABC 27. "The energy is absolutely incredible. I can see myself growing there and it has all the qualities that I want to be as a person.”

Riley plans on studying to be an occupational therapist while attending Clemson.