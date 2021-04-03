Maclay's Poppell signs with Florida A&M to play baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay's Broedy Poppell has been a name sports fans in the Big Bend have grown pretty familiar with. He's a three-sport athlete for the Marauders, but baseball has always been his first love.

That's where he'll continue his athletic career, as on Friday, Poppell signed a scholarship to play for Florida A&M.

He said he's excited for the chance to continue to complete, and even more excited that the opportunity is in his own backyard.

"All these people that have been cheering me on, rooting for me since I was a little kid, they're rewarded I guess by allowing them to watch me stay here in Tallahassee," he said. "When I was a kid I said I wanted to play college baseball. When I got to high school, I said I wanted to play other sports. I played football, soccer, and loved it, but this is where my heart's been the entire time. This is my passion."

Poppell said he isn't sure of what he wants to major in just yet but is thinking about engineering.